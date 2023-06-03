ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.48 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ACVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

