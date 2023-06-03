Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Bank of America

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Adobe stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

