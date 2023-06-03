Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
Hexcel Price Performance
HXL stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Hexcel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
Hexcel Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.
