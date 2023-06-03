Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,746 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 631,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 6.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.