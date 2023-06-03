Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 109,144 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 274.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

