Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 253,735 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,216,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

