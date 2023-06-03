Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,364.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,327.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

