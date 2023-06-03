Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.4 %

BKR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

