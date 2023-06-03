Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

