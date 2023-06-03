Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,217 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.