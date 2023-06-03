Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 313,035 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 3,285.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 313,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

Comstock Resources Price Performance

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

