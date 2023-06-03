Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 40,475 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BME. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

