Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,304 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FRT stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

