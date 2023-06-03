Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,651 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,800,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,376,000 after purchasing an additional 293,583 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 368,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 119,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.