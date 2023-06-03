Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,285 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

