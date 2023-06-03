Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,860 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArrowMark Financial were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ArrowMark Financial news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $120,083. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 294.35%.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Further Reading

