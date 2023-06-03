Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $59.35 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

