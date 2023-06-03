Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.