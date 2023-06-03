Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,242 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

