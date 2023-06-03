Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IOO opened at $74.77 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

