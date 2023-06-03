Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of UOCT opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

