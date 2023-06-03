Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY opened at $397.42 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.30 and its 200 day moving average is $418.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

