Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.