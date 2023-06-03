Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RY opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

