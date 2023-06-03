Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 170,382 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Entegris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,419.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.