Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $25,216,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $8,260,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

