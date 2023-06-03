Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 717,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,767,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.94%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

