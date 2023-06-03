Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

