Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Insider Activity

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,145.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,277.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.