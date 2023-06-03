Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,859.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 468,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,547,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

