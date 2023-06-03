Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

