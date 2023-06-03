Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,379 shares of company stock worth $42,218,537 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

