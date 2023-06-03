Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $4.24 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 519,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.