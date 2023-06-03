Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

