Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

