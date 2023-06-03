Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.