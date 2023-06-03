Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

