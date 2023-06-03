Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,928 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $128.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.59.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.