Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 126,173 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,173 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YJUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 150,525 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of YJUN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

