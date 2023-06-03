Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,339 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $944.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

