Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

