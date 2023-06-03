Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.