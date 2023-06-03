Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYF opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.