Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,766,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $21.88 on Friday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

