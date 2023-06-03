Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

