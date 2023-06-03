Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 166,580 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.