Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

