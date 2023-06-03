Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. B&I Capital AG raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 228,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 80,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 240,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 105,811 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $56.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

