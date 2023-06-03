Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 113,438 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

