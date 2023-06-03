Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,770 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,225,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,666,000 after acquiring an additional 676,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

