Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

